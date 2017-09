ಮೋದಿ ಭಯದಿಂದ ದಾವೂದ್ ಮನೆ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸ್ತಾ ಇದ್ದ: ಕಸ್ಕರ್

Mumbai

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

He has moved his location four times since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Iqbal Kaskar said about his brother, Dawood Ibrahim. While confirming that he was in Pakistan, Kaskar arrested in an extortion case said that since 2014, Dawood’s security too has been enhanced.