ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಗೆ ಗೋಡೆ ಕುಸಿದು ಆರು ಮೇಕೆ ಸಾವು

Mandya

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Six goat died and ten goats were seriously wounded after a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in the village of Appajayyananododdi in Malavalli Taluk, Mandya.Goat dies as wall collapsed, Heavy rain in Mandya, Mandya news in Kannada, ಗೋಡೆ ಕುಸಿದು ಮೇಕೆ ಸಾವು, ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಸುದ್ದಿ