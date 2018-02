ಪುಕ್ಕಟೆ ಪ್ರವಾಸ, ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ತಿಂಡಿ, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ ಊಟ, ರಾತ್ರಿ ನಾಟಕ

Kolar

ಕೋಲಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Free tour, snacks- meals for voters in Malur constituency (Kolar district) by ticket aspirants of different political parties. Congress KY Nanje Gowda, BJP Krishnaiah Shetty, MLA Manjunatha Gowda all are trying to attract voters.