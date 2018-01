ಕಾರವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಮಟ್ಟದ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿ ಟೂರ್ನಿ ಜ.23 ರಿಂದ

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

National level Kabaddi Tournament 'Satish Sail Krishnagiri Trouphy-2018' is going to held in Karavara. First prize winner team will get rs 3 lakh , 2nd winner will get 2 lakh, 3rd and 4th winner will get rs. 1 lakh each.