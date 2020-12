ಗ್ರಾಮ ಪಂಚಾಯಿತಿ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲಿ ಎಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ?

English summary

In the Second phase of Gram Panchayat elections, the average turnout was 82.88 per cent. The highest turnout (92.35 per cent) was recorded in the Bengaluru Rural district, while the lowest turnout was in Kodagu district (69.51 per cent). A total of 3,014 Gram Panchayats of 114 taluks of 30 districts were voted. Here is the district voter turnout.