ಸಂದರ್ಶನ - ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಳುಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ದೋಣಿ!

Interview - Dr C N Ashwatnarayan, BJP MLA Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency, Bengaluru. People of Karnataka has lost faith in Siddaramaiah led Congress rule in the State he said. Dr CNA expressed his confidence, that BJP will bounce back, same government will remain both at the center and State. Congress is sinking boat, the BJP MLA quipped.