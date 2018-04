ಪುತ್ರನ ತಪ್ಪಿಗೆ ತಂದೆಯ ತಲೆದಂಡ? ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ಕೈತಪ್ಪಿತೇ ಟಿಕೇಟ್?

Karnataka

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: First list of Congress candidates announce on April 15th. Shanthinagar sitting MLA N A Haris name was put on hold as the Congress did not announce a candidate from the Shanthinagar constituency. His(Mohmad Nalapad) son it may be recalled was involved in a brawl recently. There is speculation that the seat may go to Rizwan Arshad.