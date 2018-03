ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ರಾಮ ಮತ್ತು ರಾವಣರ ನಡುವಿನ ಹೋರಾಟ: ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is probably one of the most important events of the year. In the backdrop of the impressive Tripura win, the BJP is seeking to translate that energy to Karnataka. Every Karyakarta is a spokesperson of the BJP and he would go out of his way to help his leader says BJP, MP, Prathap Simha.