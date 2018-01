ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆ 49% ಮತ: ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

49 per cent would chose the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, a survey has stated. The survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS states that the BJP comes second with 27 per cent and the JD(S) would bag 20 per cent of votes.