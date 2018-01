ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಸೇರಿದ ಆನಂದ್ ಅಸ್ನೋಟಿಕರ್

Karnataka

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former minister Anand Asnotikar joined JDS on Monday, January 15, 2018. Anand Asnotikar contested for 2013 elections form Karwar, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka as BJP candidate and defeated by Satish Sail.