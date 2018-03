ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶದಿಂದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕಲಿಯಬೇಕಾದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಾಠಗಳೇನು?

Karnataka

oi-Prasad

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be perfect platform for both BJP president Amit Shah and Dalit leader Mayawati to prove who will win over Dalits. Amit Shah has already taught a tight lesson to Mayawati in Rajya Sabha election. What will Amit do in Karnataka where Deve Gowda is aligned with Mayawati?