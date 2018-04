ಗೇಮ್ ಆಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದವರನ್ನು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ

Karnataka

oi-Mahesh

English summary

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Fleer congress president rahul gandhi as "Paapa Pandu". Rahul was playing mobile game while serious discussions were going on in Loksabha, Kumaraswamy said. Kumaraswamy was campaigning for BSP candidate N. Mahesh in Kollegal.