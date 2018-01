ಡಿಕೆ ಶಿವಕುಮಾರ್ -ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪಗೆ ಭೂ ಅಕ್ರಮದ ಉರುಳು

Karnataka

Supreme court on Tuesday(Jan 09) issued notice to Power Minister DK Shivakumar and former CM BS Yeddyurappa who are accused in Benniganahalli de notification case. During the Yeddyurappa's tenure land near Benegenahalli, Indira Nagar was denotified which was earlier notified by BDA for formation of NGEF residential layout in 1986.