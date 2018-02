ಬೈಂದೂರು: ಗೋಪಾಲ್ ಪೂಜಾರಿ ಎದುರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಯಾರು?

Karnataka

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in Baindur assembly constituency of Udupi district . Gopal Poojari (Congress) is the sitting MLA of the constituency. Where Sukumar Shetty, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Jayaprakash Hegde are in the race for BJP ticket.