ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ: ಶಿಕಾರಿಪುರದಿಂದಲೇ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುವೆ ಎಂದ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ

English summary

Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa who is touring in Bagalkot district today(Oct 06) said he will contest next assembly election from Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga distict. Yeddyurappa said the central leadership had asked him to contest from Terdal in Belagavi district. But will persuade the high command to allow me to contest fro m Shikaripur only.