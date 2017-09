ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹನಿಪ್ರೀತ್ 'ಧ್ಯಾನ'ದ ರಹಸ್ಯ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Honeypreet Insan's ex husband Vishwas Gupta has exposed both Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his so called adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan. In the reality show similar to Bigg Boss illicit relationship between the two was also exposed.