ಲೆನಿನ್ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆ ಧ್ವಂಸವಾದ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

A statue of Vladimir Lenin was brought down at Belonia College Square in Tripura’s Agartala on Monday. While CPM described the incident an example of “Communism phobia”, BJP claimed that the statue was brought down by people “oppressed” by the Left. After this violence erupted in Tripura and Section 144 imposed in several parts of the state.