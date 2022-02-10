Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ 4ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜು
ಲಕ್ನೋ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 22: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಬುಧವಾರ(ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 23) ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂಬತ್ತು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಗೆ 624 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನವೂ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಜೆ 6 ರವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.
ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,on meeting kin of woman whose body was found at a plot in Unnao, said, "family's saying post mortem report given to them is fake, 2 post mortems were done, both are diff. They're saying few police officials were involved;they don't want aid,but justice." https://t.co/pSZMseXQ02 pic.twitter.com/U3rshJhVXJ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Unnao, this evening— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/5S1AGgc9si
A total of 63.44% voter turnout was registered until 5pm for Punjab Assembly elections. 18 FIRs were registered across the state. Special care was taken for specially-abled and old age people: Dr S Karuna Raju, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, pic.twitter.com/M20ZpI7yHf— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5pm for the third phase of UP Assembly elections. Wherever we got complaints, EVMs & VVPATs were replaced immediately. There was no incident of violence: Ajay Kumar Shukla, Chief Electoral Officer, UP pic.twitter.com/Aa0qztMqaJ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav holds a Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Lucknow#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/LrIRwxnS9U— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
#UttarPradeshElections Third phase voting concluded in Kanpur. EVM closing visuals from a polling booth number 34-40. pic.twitter.com/aVx9XmdEkF— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after the conclusion of Punjab Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Moga Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/8o7KmveqeO— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
#AssemblyElections2022 Voting percentage till 5pm— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Uttar Pradesh – 57.44%
Punjab – 63.44%
Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar, does he know how much money Congress spent to make AAP. AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi and is working in collusion with the Congress: Meenakashi Lekhi, MoS & BJP leader on #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/2d43yqtbbO— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022