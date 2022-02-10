YouTube
ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಶಿವಮೊಗ್ಗ ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ಹೈಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವಿರೋಧ ಪಕ್ಷವಾಗಿ ವಿಫಲ; ಬಸವರಾಜ ಬೊಮ್ಮಾಯಿ
    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ 4ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜು

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia Kannada News

    ಲಕ್ನೋ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 22: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಬುಧವಾರ(ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 23) ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂಬತ್ತು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಗೆ 624 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನವೂ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಜೆ 6 ರವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.

    ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್‌ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್‍ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 4 Voting Live Updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:07 PM, 22 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ರೈತರ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ
    ಇನ್ನೂ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಲಖಿಂಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 3 ರಂದು ನಡೆದ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ವರು ರೈತರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಂಟು ಜನರು ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ ಈ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದರು. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನವಿದೆ. ಈ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಸವಾಲಾಗಬಹುದು.
    9:06 PM, 22 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಯಾವ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳು?
    2017 ರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 59 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 51 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿತ್ತು, ನಾಲ್ಕು ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷ ಮತ್ತು ಮೂರು ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಬಹುಜನ ಸಮಾಜ ಪಕ್ಷ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದವು. ಇನ್ನೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಮಿತ್ರ ಪಕ್ಷವಾದ ಅಪ್ನಾ ದಳ (ಸೋನೆಲಾಲ್) ಒಂದು ಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿತ್ತು.
    9:05 PM, 22 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    624 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ
    ಈ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಿಲಿಭಿತ್, ಲಖಿಂಪುರ ಖೇರಿ, ಸೀತಾಪುರ್, ಹರ್ದೋಯ್, ಉನ್ನಾವೋ, ಲಕ್ನೋ, ರಾಯ್ ಬರೇಲಿ, ಬಂದಾ ಮತ್ತು ಫತೇಪುರ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 624 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸವಯಜ್‌ಪುರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ 15 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೆ, ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಆರು ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಪಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಲಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸೇವಾತಾ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:18 AM, 21 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 117 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 8 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾದ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಯಿತು.
    6:17 AM, 21 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಅಂತ್ಯದ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು ಶೇ.65.32ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದ 2017ರ್ರೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದರೆ ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಕಡಿಮೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. 2017ರಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ 117 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ನಡೆದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.77.36ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿತ್ತು.
    10:54 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ಗೆ ಬದಲಾಗಿ, AAP ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದರೆ (ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ), ಯಾವುದೇ ಬದಲಾವಣೆಯಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ, ಏಕೆಂದರೆ ಅವರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕಡೆಯಿಂದ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಕ್ರಾಂತಿಕಾರಿಯೂ ಅಲ್ಲ ಅಥವಾ ಅವರು (ಅರವಿಂದ್ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್) ಭಗತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಶಿಷ್ಯರೂ ಅಲ್ಲ: ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಸಿಎಂ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡ ಚರಣ್ಜಿತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಚನ್ನಿ
    10:07 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉನ್ನಾವೋದ ಪ್ಲಾಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತದೇಹ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾದ ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಕರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ
    9:38 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೂಂಡಾಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ರಿಮಿನಲ್‌ಗಳ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ಎಂದರೆ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಜೈಲು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ ಸ್ಥಳವಾಗಿದೆ. ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನು ಮತ್ತು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯನ್ನು ಸುಧಾರಿಸಲು ಶ್ರಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಲಕ್ನೋದ ಬಕ್ಷಿ ತಲಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್
    9:13 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ನ 19,000 ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು ಕಳೆದ 1.5 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಮಗಾಗಿ (ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರಿಗೆ) ಜೈಲಿಗೆ ಹೋಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಛತ್ತೀಸ್‌ಗಢದಂತೆ ರೈತರ ಸಾಲವನ್ನು ಮನ್ನಾ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ. ಅರ್ಧದಷ್ಟು ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಬಿಲ್‌ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ. ನಾವು ಶೇಕಡ 40ರಷ್ಟು ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಸೋಲು/ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಯಲ್ಲ. ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಅವರು ಹೋರಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಅಲ್ಲವೇ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ ಹೇಳಿದರು.
    8:46 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ
    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ಉನ್ನಾವೋದಲ್ಲಿ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.
    8:29 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಹೊರಗೆ ಒಬ್ಬ ಎಸ್ಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ಅಮನ್ ಪಾಂಡೆ (ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ) ಮೇಲೆ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾನೆ ಎಂದು ಶಂಕಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆರೋಪಿಯನ್ನು ಬಂಧನ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ: ಅಶೋಕ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ರೈ, ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ
    8:22 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಒಟ್ಟು 63.44% ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯಾದ್ಯಂತ 18 ಎಫ್‌ಐಆರ್‌ಗಳು ದಾಖಲಾಗಿವೆ. ವಿಶೇಷಚೇತನರು ಮತ್ತು ವೃದ್ಧರಿಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷ ಕಾಳಜಿ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ: ಡಾ ಎಸ್ ಕರುಣಾ ರಾಜು, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ
    8:04 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ 2.06 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾನ
    ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ಯುಪಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 2.06 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಮಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲಿ ದೂರುಗಳು ಬಂದರೂ ಇವಿಎಂಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ವಿವಿಪ್ಯಾಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಿಂಸಾಚಾರ ನಡೆದಿಲ್ಲ: ಅಜಯ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಶುಕ್ಲಾ, ಮುಖ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ, ಯುಪಿ
    7:56 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಲಕ್ನೋದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ವಿಜಯ ಯಾತ್ರೆ
    ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಅವರು ಲಕ್ನೋದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ವಿಜಯ ಯಾತ್ರೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:48 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಹತ್ರಾಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾದ ದಲಿತ ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಕುಟುಂಬವನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗದಂತೆ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ತಡೆಯಲು ಇಡೀ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಪಡೆ ಇತ್ತು. ಆಕೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ನಡೆದಾಗ ಅವರು ಎಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರು? ನಮಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಹಾಯ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ, ಬದಲಿಗೆ ಸಹಾಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ತಿರುಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಕುಟುಂಬದವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ರಾಯ್ಬರೇಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಾದ್ರಾ
    7:35 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಅಹಮದಾಬಾದ್ ಸರಣಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯವು 49 ಜನರನ್ನು ದೋಷಿಗಳೆಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳ ನಂತರ, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿ, "ಪಾತಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಶ್ರಯ ಪಡೆದರೂ ಅಪರಾಧಿಗಳನ್ನು ಶಿಕ್ಷಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿಜ್ಞೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ," ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷವು ಅಂತಹ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಹಾನುಭೂತಿ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಆರೋಪವನ್ನು ಕೂಡಾ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:18 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ರೈಲ್ರೋಡ್ ಕ್ರಾಸಿಂಗ್ ಅನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಿರುವುದನ್ನು ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಗಢಶಂಕರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಭಾಗದ ಬಸಿಯಾಲ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಮತದಾರರು ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮತದಾನವನ್ನು ಬಹಿಷ್ಕರಿಸಿದರು. ಎಷ್ಟೇ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡರೂ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದರು, ಮೊದಲು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಸಮೀಪವಿರುವ ಜಲಂಧರ್-ಎಸ್‌ಬಿಎಸ್ ನಗರ-ಜೈಜೋನ್ ರೈಲು ಹಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರೈಲುಮಾರ್ಗವನ್ನು ಪುನಃ ತೆರೆಯಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸಿದರು.
    6:58 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಮತ್ತು ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಗಿದಿದ್ದು, ಅಂತಿಮ ಮತದಾನದ ಅಂಕಿಅಂಶ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟೇ ಹೊರಬೀಳಬೇಕಿದೆ.
    6:51 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10 ರಂದು, ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾದಾಗ, 'ಜನರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಲಸಿಕೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ನಾವು ಸೋತಿದ್ದೇವೆ, ಆದ್ದರಿಂದ ಅವರ ಬೆರಳು ಕಮಲದ ಚಿಹ್ನೆಯನ್ನು ಒತ್ತಿದೆ' ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಹೇಳಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಉನ್ನಾವೊದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:34 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಕಾನ್ಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯ
    6:29 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳು ಮುಗಿದ ನಂತರ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಇವಿಎಂ ಮತ್ತು ವಿವಿಪಿಎಟಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಿದರು: ಮೋಗಾ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ದೃಶ್ಯ
    6:08 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಮಾನ್ಸಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮತದಾರರು (73.45%) ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    5:56 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ಇಂದಿನ ಔರಂಗಜೇಬ್. ತನ್ನ ತಂದೆಗೆ ನಿಷ್ಠಾವಂತರಾಗಿಲ್ಲದವನು. ಹಾಗಿರುವಾಗ ನಿಮಗೆ ಹೇಗೆ ನಿಷ್ಠೆಯಿಂದ ಇರುತ್ತಾನೆ. ಮುಲಾಯಂ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರೇ ಹೀಗೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಔರಂಗಜೇಬ್ ತನ್ನ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ಜೈಲಿಗೆ ಹಾಕಿದನು, ತನ್ನ ಸಹೋದರರನ್ನು ಕೊಂದನು. ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರೂ ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅವಮಾನಿಸಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಮುಲಾಯಂ ಜಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ಯುಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಸಿಎಂ ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್ ಚೌಹಾಣ್
    5:42 PM, 20 Feb
    5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ 63.44ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇಕಡ 57.44ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    5:36 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷ ಅಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಎಎಪಿಯ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಗಳು ಈಗ ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರ ಮುಂದೆ ಬಂದಿವೆ. ಒಟ್ಟಾರೆಯಾಗಿ, ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಕಾರಾತ್ಮಕ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸುವ ಏಕೈಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯಾಗಿದೆ: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ ಸಿಂಗ್
    5:34 PM, 20 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಎನ್‌ಡಿಟಿವಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಸಂದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಪಕ್ಷವು ಮೊದಲ ಎರಡು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಂದಿನ ಎರಡು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಶತಕ ಬಾರಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.
    5:22 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಶೇ 42 ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮೊಹಾಲಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    5:14 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಅಮೃತಸರ ಪೂರ್ವ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಸ್‌ಎಡಿ ನಾಯಕ ಬಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮಜಿಥಿಯಾ ಮತ್ತು ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ನವಜೋತ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಸಿಧು ಅವರು ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಗರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಖಾಮುಖಿಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಸಂಕ್ಷಿಪ್ತವಾಗಿ ಸಂತೋಷವನ್ನು ವಿನಿಮಯ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡರು.
    4:21 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್: ಶೇ 57.07 ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮಲೇರ್‌ಕೋಟ್ಲಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಶೇಕಡಾವಾರು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    4:16 PM, 20 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಭಗವಂತ್ ಮಾನ್ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಸುಳ್ಳುಗಾರ, ಆಪ್ ಮಾಡಲು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಎಷ್ಟು ಹಣ ಖರ್ಚು ಮಾಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿದಿದೆಯೇ? ಎಎಪಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರ ಬಿ-ಟೀಮ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಜೊತೆ ಒಪ್ಪಂದದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ: ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2022 ಬಗ್ಗೆ MoS & BJP ನಾಯಕಿ ಮೀನಾಕ್ಷಿ ಲೇಖಿ
    English summary
    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates in Kannada: Check all the latest updates on Punjab and 59 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh elections phase 3 voting.
