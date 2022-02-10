Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ 4ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜು

UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,on meeting kin of woman whose body was found at a plot in Unnao, said, "family's saying post mortem report given to them is fake, 2 post mortems were done, both are diff. They're saying few police officials were involved;they don't want aid,but justice." https://t.co/pSZMseXQ02 pic.twitter.com/U3rshJhVXJ