ಕಲರ್ ಪಾಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್: ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆಗೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಬಣ್ಣ

An Ambedkar statue in Badaun’s Dugraiyya village, which showed him wearing a saffron sherwani triggering howls of protest from Dalits, was painted blue on Tuesday morning. Two days after the earlier statute of BR Ambedkar was vandalised in the village, a new one was quickly brought in and installed by police. However, this one was saffron.