ಆಧಾರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನಾಂಕ ಮತ್ತೆ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆ?

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it is open to the idea of extending the March 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts and other services. Attorney General of India, K K Venugopal told a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra that the centre has done it in the past and it could do it again if required.