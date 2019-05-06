  • search
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ LIVE: ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಉಗ್ರರಿಂದ ಗ್ರೆನೇಡ್ ದಾಳಿ

    By
    |

    ನವದೆಹಲಿ, ಮೇ. 6 : ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಐದನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಇಂದು(ಮೇ.6)ರಂದು ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ದೇಶದ ಏಳು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ 51 ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಯುಪಿಎ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥೆ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಸ್ಮೃತಿ ಇರಾನಿ ಮತ್ತಿತರೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವಾಗಲಿದೆ.

    ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆ : ಮೇ 6ರಂದು 51 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ

    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ 14 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ರಾಜಸ್ತಾನದ 12, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ತಲಾ ಏಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿನ ಐದು, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಹಾಗೂ ಲಡಾಖ್‌ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

    Lok sabha elections 2019 phase 5 polling live updates in Kannada

    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಅಮೇಥಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವೆ ಸ್ಮೃತಿ ಇರಾನಿ ನಡುವೆ ನೇರ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ ಏರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರೆ, ರಾಯ್‌ಬರೇಲಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸೋನಿಯಾಗಾಂಧಿ ಪುನರ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಬಯಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತಿತರರು ಸೋನಿಯಾಗೆ ಎದುರಾಳಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

     

    ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಲಕ್ನೋಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸುಮಾರು 8.75 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಲು ಅರ್ಹತೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು, 674 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಭವಿಷ್ಯವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 96 ಸಾವಿರ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    May 6, 2019 9:22 AM

    ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌

    ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ 105 ವೃದ್ಧ ತಾಯಿಯನ್ನು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಎತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದ ಪುತ್ರ

    May 6, 2019 9:17 AM

    ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಗ್ರೆನೇಡ್ ದಾಳಿ

    ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಗ್ರೆನೇಡ್ ದಾಳಿ

    May 6, 2019 8:51 AM

    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ

    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ

    May 6, 2019 8:48 AM

    ಮಾಯಾವತಿ

    ಮಾಯಾವತಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಬಳಿಕ, ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದರು

    May 6, 2019 8:23 AM

    ಬಿಎಸ್‌ಪಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಯಾವತಿ

    ಬಿಎಸ್‌ಪಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಯಾವತಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಲಕ್ನೋದ ಸಿಟಿ ಮೌಂಟೆಸರಿ ಇಂಟರ್ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜ್ಯವರ್ಧನ್ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸಮೇತ ಜಯಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    May 6, 2019 8:00 AM

    ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ

    ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಅನಂತ್‌ನಾಗ್ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ

    May 6, 2019 7:55 AM

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್

    ಲಕ್ನೋನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್

    May 6, 2019 7:39 AM

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಯಶ್ವಂತ್ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಯಶ್ವಂತ್ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಪತ್ನಿ ನೀಲಿಮಾ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಲು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    May 6, 2019 7:32 AM

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜ್ಯವರ್ದನ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಾಥೋಡ್

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜ್ಯವರ್ದನ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಪತ್ನಿ ಗಾಯತ್ರಿ ರಾಥೋಡ್ ಜೈಪುರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಕೆಲವೇ ನಿಮಿಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    May 6, 2019 7:17 AM

    ವ್ಹೀಲ್‌ಚೇರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಗರಿಕರು

    ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಂಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆಯೇ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ವ್ಹೀಲ್‌ಚೇರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಗರಿಕರು

    May 6, 2019 6:59 AM

    ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ

    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಸರತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತು ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮತದಾರರು, ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ

    May 6, 2019 6:44 AM

    ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕಾರ

    ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಬಂದ್ವಾನ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕಾರ

    May 6, 2019 3:11 AM

    ರಾಯ್‌ಬರೇಲಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸೋನಿಯಾಗಾಂಧಿ

    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಅಮೇಥಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವೆ ಸ್ಮೃತಿ ಇರಾನಿ ನಡುವೆ ನೇರ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ ಏರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರೆ, ರಾಯ್‌ಬರೇಲಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸೋನಿಯಾಗಾಂಧಿ ಪುನರ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಬಯಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ

    May 6, 2019 3:11 AM

    ಚುನಾವಣೆ

    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ 14 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ರಾಜಸ್ತಾನದ 12, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ತಲಾ ಏಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿನ ಐದು, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಹಾಗೂ ಲಡಾಖ್‌ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

    May 6, 2019 3:10 AM

    ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ

    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಯುಪಿಎ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥೆ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಸ್ಮೃತಿ ಇರಾನಿ ಮತ್ತಿತರೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ

    Read More

    lok-sabha-home

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    ಕನ್ನಡ ಮ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಮೋನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ - ಉಚಿತ ನೋಂದಣಿ !

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 voting uttar pradesh rajasthan bihar west bengal ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2019 ಮತದಾನ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ ಬಿಹಾರ ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ

    English summary
    ok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 5 polling Live updates in Kannada. 14seats in Uttar pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, 7 each in west Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, Five in Bihar and 4 in Jharkhand will go to polls in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Oneindia ಬ್ರೇಕಿಂಗ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್,
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue