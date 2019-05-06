5ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ LIVE: ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಉಗ್ರರಿಂದ ಗ್ರೆನೇಡ್ ದಾಳಿ

ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ 14 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ, ರಾಜಸ್ತಾನದ 12, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ತಲಾ ಏಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಹಾರದಲ್ಲಿನ ಐದು, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 4 ಹಾಗೂ ಲಡಾಖ್ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಅಮೇಥಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ, ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವೆ ಸ್ಮೃತಿ ಇರಾನಿ ನಡುವೆ ನೇರ ಹಣಾಹಣಿ ಏರ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರೆ, ರಾಯ್ಬರೇಲಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸೋನಿಯಾಗಾಂಧಿ ಪುನರ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಬಯಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಮತ್ತಿತರರು ಸೋನಿಯಾಗೆ ಎದುರಾಳಿಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಲಕ್ನೋಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸುಮಾರು 8.75 ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾರರು ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಲು ಅರ್ಹತೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದು, 674 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಭವಿಷ್ಯವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 96 ಸಾವಿರ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಲಕ್ನೋನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಿಂಗ್
May 6, 2019 7:39 AM
ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಯಶ್ವಂತ್ ಸಿನ್ಹಾ
Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhandpic.twitter.com/r0F9V9Fffr
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಸರತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತು ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮತದಾರರು, ಕೆಲವೇ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ
May 6, 2019 6:44 AM
ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಬಹಿಷ್ಕಾರ
Purulia: Ppl of Sabar tribe in Bandwan area call for boycott of #LokSabhaElections2019 due to unavailability of electricity in their houses.A villager says, "electricity dept said we would get free electricity but later asked for Rs 4000, how would we pay that amount".#WestBengalpic.twitter.com/FidPk2iliE
