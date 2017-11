ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿಗೆ ತೊಂಬತ್ತು: ಶುಭಕೋರಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

Went to greet Lal Krishna Advani Ji on his 90th birthday. Our father figure and a great leader. Wish him a healthy life. pic.twitter.com/FyI9L5wlMV

Warm Birthday greetings to former Deputy PM and one of our tallest leaders, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Prayers for his good health.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life.

English summary

RSS and BJP leader, former president of BJP, former deputy prime minister of India, Lal Krishna Advani is celebrating his 90th birthday on Nov.8th. Prime minister Narendra Modi wishes him on twitter.