ಕಾರ್ತಿ- ಐಎನ್ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಡೀಲ್ ಟೈಮ್ ಲೈನ್

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 28: ಐಎನ್​ಎಕ್ಸ್​ ಮೀಡಿಯಾದ ಪ್ರಕರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಚಿವ ಪಿ.ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಪುತ್ರ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಅವರ ಬಂಧನವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಪಟಿಯಾಲಾ ಹೌಸ್ ಕೋರ್ಟಿಗೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಹಾಜರುಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಒಂದು ದಿನದ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಸಿಬಿಐ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಈ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ಟೈಮ್ ಲೈನ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ಫೆಮಾ ನಿಯಮ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ ಕಿಕ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಪಡೆದ ಆರೋಪವನ್ನು ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಹೊತ್ತುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಲಂಡನ್ನಿನಿಂದ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ ಕಾರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಬುಧವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಸಿಬಿಐ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಚೆಸ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್​ವೆುಂಟ್ ಸರ್ವಿಸಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ 3.5 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಿಂದ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಚಿದಂಬರಂಗೆ 10 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ. ಕಿಕ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದ್ದು ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನು ಐಎನ್ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಮಾಜಿ ಒಡತಿ ಇಂದ್ರಾಣಿ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ಅವರು ಸಿಬಿಐ ಮುಂದೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಆಧಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಾರ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೊಳಪಡಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Foreign Investment Promotion Board (ಎಫ್ಐಪಿಬಿ) ಕ್ಲಿಯರೆನ್ಸ್ ಸಿಗದಿದ್ದಾಗ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ನೆರವನ್ನು ನಾನು ಹಾಗೂ ನನ್ನ ಪತಿ ಪೀಟರ್ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದೆವು ಎಂದು ಇಂದ್ರಾಣಿ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಎಫ್ಐಪಿಬಿಯಿಂದ ಹೂಡಿಕೆ ಮಿತಿ 5 ಕೋಟಿ ರುಗೆ ಸೀಮಿತವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಇಂದ್ರಾಣಿ ದಂಪತಿ 305 ಕೋಟಿ ರುಗಳಿಗೆ ಕ್ಲಿಯೆರನ್ಸ್ ಬಯಸಿದ್ದರು. ಕ್ಲಿಯೆರನ್ಸ್ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಬಳಿಕ ಕಾರ್ತಿ ಒಡೆತನದ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗೆ 10 ಲಕ್ಷ ರು ಕಿಕ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು ಎಂದು ಇಂದ್ರಾಣಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ರಸೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಸಿಬಿಐ ವಶಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಆರೋಪಗಳು: ಎಫ್ಐಪಿಬಿ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ ಮಾರಿಷಸ್ ನಿಂದ ಐಎನ್ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾಗೆ ಹೂಡಿಕೆ ತರಲು ಕಾರ್ತಿ ನೆರವಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

* ಈ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಸಿಬಿಐ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಎಫ್ಐಆರ್ ಹಾಕಿದೆ.

* ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯ ಕೂಡಾ ಮನಿ ಲಾಂಡ್ರಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

* ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ತನಿಖಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಎನ್ ಫೋರ್ಸ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಕೇಸ್ ಇನ್ಫಾರ್ಮೇಷನ್ ರಿಪೋರ್ಟ್ (ಇಸಿಐಆರ್) ಕೂಡಾ ಎಫ್ಐಆರ್ ಹಾಕಿದೆ. * ಮನಿಲಾಂಡ್ರಿಂಗ್ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಕಾಯ್ದೆ (ಪಿಎಂಎಲ್ಎ) ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡಾ ಇಸಿಐಆರ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಆರೋಪಿಗಳು: ಕಾರ್ತಿ, ಐಎನ್ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು, ಪೀಟರ್, ಇಂದ್ರಾಣಿ ಮುಖರ್ಜಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ

ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯ (ಜಾರಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನಾಲಯ)

August 24, 2015: The Enforcement Directorate summoned two directors of a company owned Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister, P Chidambaram. The directors of the company were summoned in connection with the Aircel Maxis scam.

On December 1, 2015: The Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday conducted raids on firms allegedly linked to Karthi Chidambaram, the son of former union minister, P Chidambaram.

On May 23, 2016: The Enforcement Directorate was probing against companies linked to Karti abroad and has already sought information on the financial transactions. The probe in question relates to firms namely West Bridge and Advantage Sequoia and allegations are that shares had been procured at throwaway prices. The ED had conducted a series of raids in this regard.

On July 5, 2016: Karti Chidambaram was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate with documents relating to the Aircel-Maxis scam. The ED had found that $2 lakh had been paid off to Chess Management Services Private Limited, a firm belonging to Karti.

In June 2017: A 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) was issued by the Bureau of Immigration. The Madras High Court stayed the LOC against Karti Chidambaram stating that the issuance of the circular the day after issuing a summons to him was unwarranted. This was in response to a joint petition by Karti Chidambaram, C.B.N. Reddy, Ravi Visvanathan, Mohanan Rajesh and S. Bhaskararaman, who were all issued the circular. The petition stated that the Centre had been pursuing a politically motivated vendetta against the petitioner's family and the issuance of the LOC is the latest in a series of concerted actions by the Central government's agencies to damage the reputation of Karti Chidambaram and discredit his father, P Chidambaram.

In August 2017: Karti Chidambaram appeared before the CBI in connection with a case involving FIPB approval of INX Media.

On August 22, 2017: The Madras High Court has directed Karti Chidambaram to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against Karti in the INX Media case. Karti had moved the Madras HC against the FIR lodged against him in the case by the CBI. The Madras HC told him either to approach the Delhi HC or the Patiala House court in this regard.

On August 24, 2017: The CBI grilled Karti Chidambaram for about eight hours and asked 100 questions on different aspects of the case in connection with an alleged irregularity in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to a media group, INX Media, for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

On September 11, 2017: SC bars Karti Chidambaram from travelling abroad until further orders

On November 9, 2017: The Supreme Court adjourned the INX media case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram till November 16.

On November 16: SC asked CBI to file its reply on Karti's plea seeking to travel abroad by end of day

On Jan 12, 2018: Enforcement Directorate summoned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in INX media case.

On Jan 29, 2018: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

On Jan 31, 2018: The Lookout Circular issued against Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister, P Chidambaram will be decided by the Madras High Court. The Supreme Court on Wednesday sent back the matter to the Madras HC and asked it to decide on the matter.

On Feb 2018: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, official sources said.

On Feb 16, 2018: A close aide and a chartered account of Karti Chidambaram has been arrested in connection with the INX Media case. The ED which had raided the residence of Bhaskar Raman arrested him today for further questioning.

On Feb 17, 2018: The Madras High Court allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of the former union minister, P Chidambaram to travel abroad. The order came despite strong objections raised by the Central Bureau of Investigation citing lookout circulars against him.

On Feb 22, 2018: Karti Chidambaram moved Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a stay on Enforcement Directorate's summons against him in connection with INX media money laundering case.

On Feb 28, 2018: Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested in connection with the INX Media case. The arrest was carried out when he stepped out of the British Airways flight this morning. The CBI has accused him of violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

