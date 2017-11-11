ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಇಳಿಕೆ: ಯಾವ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಗ್ರಿ ಬೆಲೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

Article of apparel & clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal

Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliances

Razor and razor blades

Multi-functional printers, cartridges

Office or desk equipment

Door, windows and frames of aluminium.

Articles of plaster such as board, sheet,