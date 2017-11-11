ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಇಳಿಕೆ: ಯಾವ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಗ್ರಿ ಬೆಲೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ

By: ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 11:ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸಚಿವ ಅರುಣ್‌ ಜೈಟ್ಲಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿಎಸ್‌ಟಿ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈಗೊಂಡ ನಿರ್ಣಯದಂತೆ, ಸರಿ ಸುಮಾರು 177ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ವಸ್ತಗಳ ಮೇಲಿನ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಹೊರೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖವಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ರೆಸ್ಟೋರೆಂಟ್ ಮೇಲಿನ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಶೇ5ಕ್ಕೆ ಮಿತಿಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ತೆರಿಗೆ ಇಳಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಲೆ ಕಡಿಮೆಯಾದ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳ ಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

ರೆಸ್ಟೋರೆಂಟ್ ಗಳ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಇಳಿಕೆ, ತಿಂಡಿ ಪೋತರಿಗೆ ಖುಷಿ!

ಗುವಾಹತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಹಣಕಾಸು ಸಚಿವ ಅರುಣ್‌ ಜೇಟ್ಲಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ 23ನೇ ಜಿಎಸ್‌ಟಿ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖವಾಗಿ, ಸಣ್ಣ ತೆರಿಗೆದಾರರನ್ನು ಗಮನದಲ್ಲಿಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡು 177ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಮೇಲಿನ ಜಿಎಸ್‌ಟಿ ದರ ಶೇ.28ರಿಂದ 18ಕ್ಕೆ ಕಡಿತಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಗ್ರಾಹಕರೇ ಗಮನಿಸಿ! 177 ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಮೇಲಿನ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಇಳಿಕೆ

ತೆರಿಗೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ:
* ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ 177ಕ್ಕೂ ಅಧಿಕ ವಸ್ತುಗಳನ್ನು ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ.

* ಇನ್ನು ಕೆಲವು ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳ ತೆರಿಗೆಯನ್ನು ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 12ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

* ಶೇ 18ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 12ಕ್ಕೆ ಹಲವು ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿವೆ.

* ಶೇ 12 ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 5 ಕೆಲ ವಸ್ತುಗಳು ಸೇರಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.

* ಕೆಲ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲಿದ್ದ ಶೇ 5ರಷ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಯನ್ನು ತೆರಿಗೆ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ತೆರಿಗೆ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಂಡ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

  • ಕೆಲ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲಿದ್ದ ಶೇ 5ರಷ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಯನ್ನು ತೆರಿಗೆ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
  • Fish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing a brand name)
  • Khandsari sugar
  • Guar meal
  • iHop cone (other than grounded, powdered or in pellet form)
  • Certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniac
  • Unworked coconut shell
ತೆರಿಗೆ 12 ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 5ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ, ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

ಜಿ ಎಸ್ಟಿಶೇ 12 ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 5 ಕೆಲ ವಸ್ತುಗಳು ಸೇರಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.
* Desiccated coconut

*Worn clothing

*Fly ash brick
* iNarrow woven fabric including cotton newar [with no refund of unutilised input tax credit]
* Idli, dosa batter
* Finished leather, chamois and composition leather

* Coir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products

* Fishing net and fishing hooks

ಯಾವ ವಸ್ತು ಮೇಲೆ 18ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 5ಕ್ಕೆ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ

ಹಲವು ವಸ್ತುಗಳ ಮೇಲಿನ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಶೇ18ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 5ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ:
* Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliya

**Sulphur recovered in refining of crude
* Fly ash aggregate with 90% or more fly ash content
* Flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name
* Chutney powder
* Fly ash

ಶೇ 18ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 12ಕ್ಕೆ ಹಲವು ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿ

ಹಲವು ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ 18ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 12ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ:

Condensed milk

Refined sugar and sugar cubes

Pasta

Specified parts of sewing machine

Spectacles frames

Furniture wholly made of bamboo or cane

ಯಾವುದರ ಮೇಲೆ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 12ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ

Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasoning

Diabetic food
Medicinal grade oxygen

Printing ink

Hand bags and shopping bags of jute and cotton

Hats (knitted or crocheted)

Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting or threshing machinery

Wet grinders consisting of stone as grinder

Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution

Particle/fibre boards and ply wood. Article of wood, wooden frame, paving block

Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing

Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, brief cases, travelling bags and other hand bags, cases

Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations

Liquid or cream for washing the skin

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ಕ್ಕೆಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಇಳಿಕೆ

Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient;

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorisers

Perfumes and toilet waters

Beauty or make-up preparations

Fans, pumps, compressors

Lamp and light fitting

Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors

ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18 ಇಳಿಕೆ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

Primary cell and primary batteries

Sanitary ware and parts thereof of all kind

Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic

Slabs of marbles and granite

Goods of marble and granite such as tiles

Ceramic tiles of all kinds

Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters,

Wrist watches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, parts

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು

Article of apparel & clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal

Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliances

Razor and razor blades

Multi-functional printers, cartridges

Office or desk equipment

Door, windows and frames of aluminium.

Articles of plaster such as board, sheet,

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ

Articles of asphalt or slate,
Articles of mica
Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fitting
Wall paper and wall covering
Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware
Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors
Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor's dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು-2

Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting
Sound recording or reproducing apparatus
Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports
Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment
All musical instruments and their parts
Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits
Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks

Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder,Extract, essence ad concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations

ಯಾವ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿ ಬೆಲೆ ಕಡಿಮೆ

Chocolates, Chewing gum / bubble gum

Electrical, electronic weighing machinery

Fire extinguishers and fire extinguishing charge

Fork lifts, lifting and handling equipment,

Bull dozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers,

Earth moving and levelling machinery,

Escalators

Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract

ಶೇ 28ರಿಂದ ಶೇ 18ರ ಸ್ಲ್ಯಾಬಿಗೆ ಯಾವ ಸಾಮಾಗ್ರಿಗಳು-3

Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate

Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber

Goggles, binoculars, telescope,

Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector,

Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology

Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation

Read in English: GST: What becomes cheaper
English summary
Following the GST Council meeting 178 items were put into the lower tax category of 18 per cent. Here is a ready reckoner of what got cheaper post the all important meeting that was held on Friday.
