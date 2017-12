ಮೋದಿ 'ಬಿಳಿಗಡ್ಡದ ಮುದುಕ' ಎಂದ ಮುಖಂಡನಿಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಲಕ್ಷಾರ್ಚನೆ

India

Balaraj Tantri



Indirectly referring demonetization and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress senior leader Manish Tewari tweeted, "In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets,cupboards,lockers& left you only in your socks". Twitterite strong reply to Tewari.