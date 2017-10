ಆಧಾರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ: ಈ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಡೆಡ್ ಲೈನ್ ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Here are four Aadhaar linking deadlines you must not miss. Aadhaar linking has been been made mandatory for many services. While linking Aadhaar with PAN should be done by December 31, it would be mandatory to do the same for the mobile number too.