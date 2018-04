ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಅಸಾದುದ್ದಿನ್ ಓವೈಸಿ

Hyderabad

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that his party will not contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, but would extend support to the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS).