ಮಂಜೇಗೌಡ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ಅಂಗೀಕಾರ, ಎಚ್.ಡಿ.ರೇವಣ್ಣ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ

English summary

President of Karnataka State Government Employees Association B.P.Manje Gowda resigned for the government job. B.P.Manje Gowda will contest for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 from Holenarasipur assembly constituency, Hassan as Congress candidate. JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna sitting MLA of the constituency.