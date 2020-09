ಮಾದಕವಸ್ತು ಮಾರಾಟ: ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಅಘಾತ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಪೊಲೀಸ್!

English summary

The suspect, identified as Sanju Patil, is a Bangalore-based policeman who sells marijuana. Patila, who was originally from Kanadala village in the Belgaum district of Raigad Taluk, lived in a house close to Muraghammatha in Dharwad. It was interesting to see that this house, which was on duty in Bangalore, was only in Dharwad. Know more,