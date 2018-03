ಕೆ.ಸಿ.ವಿರೇಂದ್ರ ಕೈ ತಪ್ಪಲಿದೆ ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗದ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಟಿಕೆಟ್?

Chitradurga

oi-Gururaj

English summary

JD(S) announced K.C.Veerendra as candidate for Chitradurga assembly constituency. But he may miss party ticket. K.C.Veerendra is businessmen and son-in-law of veteran actor Doddanna. G.H.Thippareddy (BJP) sitting MLA of the constituency.