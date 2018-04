ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಅವರ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಗಂಭೀರ: ಅಪೋಲೋ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ

Chennai

She is on ECMO and other life support systems. The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts.

The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday evening, continues to be very critical. #GodblessAmma

Apollo Hospital in its latest press release has said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa continues to be critical following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. The statement comes hours after the AIADMK spokesperson said that the leader was recovering.