ಕಾವೇರಿ ನಿರ್ವಹಣಾ ಮಂಡಳಿ ರಚನೆಗೆ ಪಟ್ಟು; ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಿಳಿದ ರಜನಿ, ಕಮಲ್

Chennai

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

#WATCH Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan take part in protest over demand for formation of #CauveryMangementBoard , in Chennai. Music composer Ilayaraja also present. pic.twitter.com/JhIxGxp1QO

English summary

Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Music composer Ilayaraja and many more Tamil cinema starts take part in protest over demand for formation of Cauvery Management Board, in Chennai.