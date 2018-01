ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಬಂಡೀಪುರ ಕಾಳ್ಗಿಚ್ಚು ತಡೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಕಿ ರೇಖೆ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To prevent wildfire in Bandipur forest region, Chamarajanagara district forest department has taken precautionary methods, and it has also started traning to forest officials. Bandipur forest faces many wildfire incident these days.