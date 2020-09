ಮಾಜಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ನಿವಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಗರಿಗೆದರಿದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ರಾಜಕೀಯ

English summary

An importaint meeting of Congress leaders was held at Cauveri, the residence of opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Former ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundurao, Rizwan Arshad, N.A. Harris, Akhand Srinivas Murthy, MLC Govindaraju, P.R. Ramesh, Narayanaswamy, Nasir Ahmed, Ivan D'Souza and many others were present at the meeting. Know more about meeting,