ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಂದ್: ವಾಟಾಳ್ ನಾಗರಾಜರಿಂದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನೀತಿ ಸಂಹಿತೆ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘನೆ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Pro Kannada activist, former MLA Vatal Nagaraj called for Karnataka Bandh on April 12th to protest against Cauvery Management Board. Is it a violation of election code of conduct by Vatal Nagaraj? Here is the story about complaint through facebook to Karnataka chief election officer by Athradi Suresh Hegde.