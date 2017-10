ಕಡಲತೀರದ ಭಾರ್ಗವ ಶಿವರಾಮ ಕಾರಂತರ ಮಾತುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ...

Literature

ಕಾವ್ಯಾ ಕಡಮೆ, ನಾಗರಕಟ್ಟೆ

English summary

Oct 10th is Janapeeth awardee, Kannada writer Shivarama Karanth's 115th birthday. His contribution to Kannada literature is incredible. Young writer Kavya Kadame has written an article about Shivarama Karanth.