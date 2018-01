ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 38 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಕಿ

Jobs

Indian Navy recruitment 2018 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of total 38 (thirty eight) jobs out of which 18 (eighteen) vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) (Education), 20 (twenty) for Permanent Commission Officers (Logistics) vacancies. Job seekers should apply from 20th January 2018 and before 10th February 2018.