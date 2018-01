ಆನ್ ಲೈನ್ ಯುಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಎಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಆಯೋಗ: ಶಾಸಕರ ಸಕಾಲಿಕ ಪತ್ರ

Features

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

On occasion of Voters’ day, I suggest some radical changes in view of change in demographics as well as technological progress in our country. With over 150 million voters in the age category of 18-23 years, we must bring about relevant, progressive reforms in our electoral set-up. -Letter to Election Commission by Malleshwaram MLA Dr Ashwathnarayan.