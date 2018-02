ಓವೈಸಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಎಂಟ್ರಿ ಸಮಾಚಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಗೌಡ್ರ ಲೆಕ್ಕಾಚಾರ

Features

ಆರ್ ಟಿ ವಿಠ್ಠಲಮೂರ್ತಿ

English summary

What signal entry of Akbaruddin Owaisi entry into Karnataka for assembly election and alliance talk with Janata Dal (Secular) has given? No doubt, Deve Gowda is playing all cards to break muslim votes, which Congress is banking on. JDS has clearly emerged as powerful regional political party.