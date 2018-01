ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪರ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಿಳಿಯಿರಿ: ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

Elections

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Know Your Political Party : Bharatiya Janata Party is a political party in India, formed on the RSS ideology. Bharatiya Jana Sangha was renamed as BJP in 1980. BJP is known as right wing Hindu party. Amit Shah is the National President and B.S Yeddyurappa is the State President. Jagadish Shettar was the last CM from BJP.