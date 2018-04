ಚುನಾವಣೆ 2018: ಎಂಇಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೊದಲ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಪ್ರಕಟ

Elections

oi-Mahesh

English summary

All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) unveils first list of its candidates today(April 16). The MEP is the first political party in the country focusing on women and their issues, as it believes that improving the conditions of women will ensure that the society as a whole will be improve said Party president Dr Nowhera Shaik.