ಅಹಂಕಾರದಿಂದ ಅವನತಿ ಹೊಂದಿದ ನಹುಷನ ಕಥೆ

English summary

Stories from Hindu Mythology. Nahusha, who had learnt Vedas and the shastras, becomes the king of devatas replacing Indra. But, when pride goes to his head Nahusha kicks sage Agastya. In return Agastya curses and Nahusha falls from his glorious car and becames a serpent.