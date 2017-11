ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಬೆಟ್ಟ ಹತ್ತಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವಜ ಹಾರಿಸೋಣ ಬನ್ನಿ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

Service to Kannada is not just hoisting flag on 1st November every year. Make every non-Kannadiga learn our Kannada language, use Kannada on internet, let's breath Kannada every second. An article on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava by Meghana Sudhindra.