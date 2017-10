ಹಣತೆ ಹಚ್ಚುತ್ತೇನೆ, ಕತ್ತಲನು ಗೆದ್ದು ನಿಲ್ಲುತ್ತೇನೆಂಬ ಜಿದ್ದಿನಿಂದಲ್ಲ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

Deepavali or Diwali is one of the favourite festivals of Hindus, especially for the children. Taking oil bath, bursting firecrackers, eating sweets, lighting lamps, meeting relatives... Let's celebrate the festival of lights and be safe.