2018ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೋಧ್ರಾ ಮಾದರಿ ದುರಂತ, ಭಾರತ- ಪಾಕ್ ಯುದ್ಧ!

Astrology

ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಅಮ್ಮಣ್ಣಾಯ

English summary

Karnataka will witness Godhra kind of riot in 2018 and at the end of 2019 there is a war between India and Pakistan, astrology prediction by well known astrologer Prakash Ammannaya from Kapu, Udupi.