ಇಸ್ಲಾಂ ಧರ್ಮ, ಹಂದಿ ಮಾಂಸ ಸೇವನೆ : ಮುಸಲ್ಮಾನರೊಬ್ಬರ ಪತ್ರ

Response

ಇಸ್ಮಾಯಿಲ್, ತುಮಕೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Islam and Pork consumption - A Muslim response on the backdrop of current scenario. Former minister Sogadu Shivanna and other BJP leaders questioning CM Siddaramaiah to enter mosque after eating pork. Here is the response by a Muslim.