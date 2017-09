ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ 3 ದಿನಗಳ 4ನೇ ನಾವಿಕ ವಿಶ್ವ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ ಸಂಪನ್ನ

Wkc

ಡಾ॥ ರೇಣುಕಾ ರಾಮಪ್ಪ

English summary

Its curtains for Navika 4th World Kannada Summit 2017, Dallas Texas. A three day function to celebrate joy of speaking in mother tongue, Karnataka cultural carnival and a happy get-together of NRIs in North America. A wrap-up of well done Kannada function in North America.