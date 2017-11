ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಜನ್ಯ ಜೊತೆ ಸಿಂಗನ್ನಡಿಗರ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ

Article

ಆರತಿ ನಾಗೇಶ್, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Singapore Kannada Sangha celebrated Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava with Kannada movie music director Arjun Janya. Arjun sang several Kannada songs of his composition with singer Anuradha Bhat. Singara puraskara was also presented to the winners.