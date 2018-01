ಮಿಯಾಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಂದಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕೂಟದ ಸುಗ್ಗಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

Article

ಪ್ರೀತಂ ಆರೂರು ಮುಂಡಾಡಿ

English summary

Nandi Kannada Koota of South Florida, USA celebrated Makara Sankranti on January 20 in a grand fashion. More than 200 members of the association enjoyed thoroughly by participating in several cultural activities and distributing Ellu Bella.