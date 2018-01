ಶಾಮನೂರು, ಖಂಡ್ರೆ ಇತರರು ಬರ್ತ್ ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಟ್ ತೋರಿಸಲಿ: ಎಂಬಿ ಪಾಟೀಲ

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Eshwar Khandre and others should produce their and their parents birth certificates. There was clearly mention as Hindu Lingayat. If it is not mentioned like that, I will agree whatever the says, challenged by minister MB Patil In Vijayapura.